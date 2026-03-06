Kamal Haasan consults functionaries ahead of next round of talks with DMK

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday chaired a consultation meeting with members of its executive and administrative committees ahead of the next round of alliance talks with the DMK.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, party general secretary Arunachalam said the views of executive and administrative committee members were sought before proceeding with the second round of discussions with the DMK.
He said the party had obtained the ‘torchlight’ symbol from the Election Commission of India after applying for it to contest elections. The issue of symbol, along with other aspects related to the upcoming election, would be discussed during the alliance talks, he added.
Arunachalam said clarity on the number of constituencies and other details would emerge in the subsequent rounds of discussions. He expressed confidence that the talks between the two parties would lead to a positive outcome.