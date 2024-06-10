Kamal Haasan congratulates LS poll feat of Thirumavalavan, Seeman

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday greeted VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and NTK coordinator Seeman for getting the state party recognition from the Election Commission of India following their party’s performance in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

“Thirumavalavan’s VCK, which has been fighting uncompromisingly to create an egalitarian society, has won both the contested seats and received State party status. This is a milestone achievement in the quarter-century-long electoral politics of the Panthers,” he wrote in a social media post.

He added that Seeman’s NTK, which has faced elections with a new symbol, has got 8.19 per cent of the votes and has been recognised as a State party, which is a new turning point in Tamil Nadu politics.