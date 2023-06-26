Kamal gifts a car to Coimbatore-based bus driver Sharmila

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday gifted a car to Sharmila, a Coimbatore-based woman driver after quitting her job as a private bus driver following a controversy over the issuance of a ticket to DMK MP Kanimozhi.

In a statement, Haasan said that the car was presented on behalf of the Kamal Cultural Centre to transform Sharmila to become an entrepreneur-driver on a rental basis.

“She worked hard for her dream of becoming a bus driver and performed the challenging task effectively. She has received appreciation from various quarters for that. A recent discussion about Sharmila who is a great role model for women of her age came to my attention. I was very hurt. Sharmila should not be just a driver. My hope is that she should inspire thousands of Sharmilas,” he said.

The actor-politician said that Kamal Cultural Center donates a new car to Sharmila.

“Sharmila will resume her journey as a rental car driver cum entrepreneur. I want us as a civilized society to stand by women who have been suppressed for years and years to break their shackles and rise to the occasion. My best wishes to daughter Sharmila,” he said.

On June 23, Kanimozhi travelled on the bus driven by Sharmila which plies between Gandhipuram and Somanur.

Hours after DMK MP’s travel, she told Media that she had quit her job over the conductor asking Kanimozhi to get a ticket despite being told not to do so.

When Sharmila raised the issue with the bus owner, he did not support her.