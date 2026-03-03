Kamadhaganam performed at Chinnalapatti Kaman festival

CHENNAI: Kamadhaganam was performed at the Kamayyaswami temple in Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district on Monday midnight as part of the annual Kaman festival, with devotees offering salt and pepper into the fire, believing it would cure skin ailments
The ritual involved placing images of Rathi and Manmathan on the decorated idol of Kaman before it was set ablaze. Mochai beans were later distributed as prasad to devotees.
An oppari was performed on Tuesday evening by a senior transgender person, in keeping with the temple’s annual tradition.
The festival, which began on Pournami in the Kadaiveethi area of Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district, will conclude on Wednesday morning with the symbolic ritual of awakening Kaman.