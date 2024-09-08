Kalvi TV broadens to competitive exams content

CHENNAI: After in-person training, the Tamil Nadu government has launched free coaching classes for various competitive exams, including Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), via state-owned education channel Kalvi TV.

The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department has implemented this programme to benefit the students taking up coaching from private institutions to crack competitive exams.

A senior labour department official explained that the duration of the training module for each competitive exam will be 30 minutes, and the timetable can be accessed on tamilnaducareerservices.tn.gov.in.

New coaching content for the TNPSC exam is already available. Aspirants can watch the training session on the ‘TN Career Services Employment’ YouTube channel.