Kalpakkam FBR milestone sparks debate as Poovulagin Nanbargal flags costs and complexity

The group argued that the narrative projecting thorium as a transformative energy source oversimplifies the realities of India's three-stage nuclear programme. Originally conceptualised by Homi Jehangir Bhabha in the 1950s, the programme aimed to address uranium scarcity by eventually leveraging India's vast thorium reserves.

The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, which has now reached criticality, is designed to produce more fuel material than it consumes. As part of this process, it can facilitate the conversion of thorium into uranium-233, marking a technological step toward utilising thorium for future energy generation.