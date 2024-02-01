Kallukulam UPHC ranks 1st for 3 months in a row; public, Mayor honour team

TIRUCHY: Public and Thanjavur civic administration lauded the staff of an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) for being adjudged the best for three consecutive months with ‘seer varisai’ on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the unit at Kallukulam was established on September 12, 1967, by the then chief minister K Kamarajar. It was upgraded as UPHC after Thanjavur Municipality was upgraded to a Corporation and a national accreditation and a cash award of Rs 3 lakh was accorded to the UPHC in 2023 and the fund was spent for the further development of the UPHC.

In such a backdrop, the Public Health department ranked the UPHC in the first place under various parameters in monthly performance for the months of October, November and December 2023 in a row.

To celebrate the hat trick by the UPHC, Thanjavur Mayor Shan Ramanathan, Deputy Mayor Dr Anjugam Boopathy, Commissioner Maheshwari, CHO Subash Gandhi and the residents from Kallukulam went in a procession with ‘seer varisai’ from the corporation premises to the UPHC. The procession went on for around two km, reached the UPHC and honoured medical officer Dr Muthukumar and his team, including doctors, paramedical staff and the UPHC workers.