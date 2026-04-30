Kallazhagar Vaigai entry on May 1: Traffic curbs across Madurai

According to police, several major routes leading to the riverbanks will be closed, and vehicles will not be allowed via AV bridge, Yanaikkal new bridge, and roads leading to Ramarayar Mandapam. Parking will also be prohibited along both the northern and southern banks of the Vaigai.

Vehicles from the southern parts of the city will not be permitted to access the northern banks via AV bridge or Sellur new bridge. City buses and heavy vehicles from Puthunatham Road, Alagarkoil Road, and Melur Road will be diverted through Race Course Road, Pandian Hotel junction, Periyar statue junction, KK Nagar routes, Aravind Hospital junction, and other alternate roads, said a Daily Thanthi report.