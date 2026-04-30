Kallazhagar Vaigai entry on May 1: Traffic curbs across Madurai

CHENNAI: Traffic diversions will be in force across the city on Friday morning in view of the Kallazhagar’s ceremonial entry into the Vaigai river, a key event of the ongoing Chithirai festival at the Meenakshi Amman Temple.
According to police, several major routes leading to the riverbanks will be closed, and vehicles will not be allowed via AV bridge, Yanaikkal new bridge, and roads leading to Ramarayar Mandapam. Parking will also be prohibited along both the northern and southern banks of the Vaigai.
Vehicles from the southern parts of the city will not be permitted to access the northern banks via AV bridge or Sellur new bridge. City buses and heavy vehicles from Puthunatham Road, Alagarkoil Road, and Melur Road will be diverted through Race Course Road, Pandian Hotel junction, Periyar statue junction, KK Nagar routes, Aravind Hospital junction, and other alternate roads, said a Daily Thanthi report.
From Periyar bus stand, vehicles heading towards these arterial roads will be rerouted via Kattabomman statue, South Masi Street, Mahal Road, Keelavasal, and KK Nagar Road. Similarly, vehicles from Thathaneri will be diverted through LIC junction, Kulamangalam Road, and Sellur 60 Feet Road.
For devotees attending the event, designated parking facilities have been arranged at multiple grounds, including Gokhale Road, YMCA School ground, ITI ground, Al-Ameen School premises, and other locations. Those visiting during the river entry can park at Gandhi Museum grounds, Tamukkam grounds, Race Course area, and nearby roads.
Within the city, limited parking will be allowed along designated stretches of North Masi Street, Keela Masi Street, and Keela Veli Street. However, strict restrictions will be enforced between Amsavalli junction and Anna statue junction, where only vehicles with permits will be allowed.
Police said no vehicles will be permitted from Outpost to Goripalayam and along key stretches near Anna bus stand and Kabadi roundabout.
Authorities have urged the public to follow diversions and use designated parking areas to avoid congestion during the festivities.