Kallazhagar set to enter Vaigai today

MADURAI: The ethir sevai was performed amidst swarm of devotees, who welcomed the arrival of Lord Kallazhagar at Tallakulam Perumal temple in Madurai on Monday evening ahead of the annual ritual of Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai.

Seated on a golden palanquin, Kallazhagar began his journey from the sanctum sanctorum of Alagarkoil temple on Sunday evening and offered darshan at several mandagapadis at Poikaraipatti, Kallandhiri, Appanthirupathi and Kadachanenthal en route to Madurai. The much awaited event of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river is scheduled to be conducted from 5.50 am to 6.10 am on Tuesday.

The district Administration and HR&CE officials expect a turnout of seven lakh to 10 lakh for the river entry ritual. Many devotees in the Temple City, its neighboring districts and from various places across Tamil Nadu have started descending on Madurai to witness the grand spectacle.