Begin typing your search...

Kallazhagar set to enter Vaigai today

The much awaited event of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river is scheduled to be conducted from 5.50 am to 6.10 am on Tuesday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 April 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-22 23:30:08.0  )
Kallazhagar set to enter Vaigai today
X

Lord Kallazhagar arrives at Tallakulam in Madurai (Photo: Imthiyas Ali)

MADURAI: The ethir sevai was performed amidst swarm of devotees, who welcomed the arrival of Lord Kallazhagar at Tallakulam Perumal temple in Madurai on Monday evening ahead of the annual ritual of Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai.

Seated on a golden palanquin, Kallazhagar began his journey from the sanctum sanctorum of Alagarkoil temple on Sunday evening and offered darshan at several mandagapadis at Poikaraipatti, Kallandhiri, Appanthirupathi and Kadachanenthal en route to Madurai. The much awaited event of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river is scheduled to be conducted from 5.50 am to 6.10 am on Tuesday.

The district Administration and HR&CE officials expect a turnout of seven lakh to 10 lakh for the river entry ritual. Many devotees in the Temple City, its neighboring districts and from various places across Tamil Nadu have started descending on Madurai to witness the grand spectacle.

Ethir SevaiLord KallazhagarTallakulam Perumal templeAnnual ritualVaigai river entryAlagarkoil templeMandagapadisDistrict AdministrationHR&CE officialsDevotee turnout
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X