Kallanai’s water to reach entire Delta: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: The water released from Grand Anicut would reach the tail-end regions of the delta as over 99 per cent of desilt works have been completed and the farmers would get all support from the government to ensure a bumper Kuruvai harvest, said the minister KN Nehru on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after opening the Grand Anicut for delta irrigation, the minister said, initially, 500 cusecs each into the Cauvery, the Vennaru and the Kollidam has been released while 100 cusecs of water have been released in GA (Grand Anicut) canal. He said the quantity would be stepped up gradually to ensure the water reaches the tail end part of the Delta.

Nehru said that 3.42 lakh acre kuruvai cultivation has been fixed this year and the acreage has been expected to increase over 5 lakh acre. As of now, 1.08 lakh acre has been fixed for Thanjavur while 92,214 acres in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam in an area of 22,805 acres. Similarly, in Mayiladuthurai, the kuruvai cultivation has been fixed at 93,750 acres and in Cuddalore 24,976-acre cultivation has been fixed this year. “However, the acreage is expected to increase more than the previous year. Last year, the acreage was increased to 5.37 lakh acre and this year it will surpass”, he said.

“We have completed over 99 per cent of desilt works and so there is no need to worry about the flow of water,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said, with the water availability in Mettur reservoir, the on-time monsoon rains and the rightful water share from Karnataka, the kuruvai cultivation is expected to be successful and we will certainly get a bumper harvest.

“The government would provide all support including the adequate quantity of fertiliser, paddy seeds and other requirements for the farmers to ensure a good yield this season also,” said the minister.

MPs SS Palanimanickam, S Ramalingam and S Kalyanasundaram, district collectors M Pradeep Kumar (Tiruchy), Deepak Jacob (Thanjavur), T Charusree (Tiruvarur), AP Mahabharathi (Mayiladuthurai), Johny Tom Varghese (Nagapattinam) and IS Mercy Ramya (Pudukkottai) were present.