Kallakurichi youth smuggles 20 kg ganja on train, held

VILLUPURAM: The police arrested a youth for smuggling 20 kg of ganja packets on a train from Andhra Pradesh to Villupuram and seized the contraband.
Based on a tip-off, a police team intensified patrols near Villupuram railway station and intercepted a person on suspicion.
Upon checking his bag, they found 20.5 kg of ganja.
The arrested, Mohanraj (34), of Chozhavandipuram of Tirukovilur taluk in Kallakurichi, had allegedly procured ganja in bulk from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh to supply in various parts of Villupuram and Kallakurichi.
Police said several cases had already been registered against him at Rishivandiyam and Arakandanallur police stations for similar ganja smuggling offences.