CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Arul Vignesh, arrested in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IAS officer in Kallakurichi, has been lodged in a high-security cell at Cuddalore Central Prison.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the 36-year-old MLA was brought to the prison at 4.05 am on Saturday (November 28) after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the Kallakurichi court. He has been allotted cell number four in high-security area number 14 of the prison.
Arul Vignesh, who represents the Kallakurichi Assembly constituency, was arrested on Friday following allegations that he had been harassing the woman officer since July. The allegations include sending obscene text messages to her mobile phone and following her.
The woman officer reportedly informed her husband, who is a District Collector, about the alleged harassment. A complaint was subsequently lodged with the Chief Secretary, following which the matter came to public attention.
As the issue triggered reactions on social media, opposition parties, including the AIADMK and DMK, called for a proper investigation.
The Tamil Nadu government appointed Tirupur Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh as the investigating officer, while Inspector General of Police Kamini was assigned to supervise the probe.
As part of the investigation, Srishti Singh conducted inquiries with the woman officer, her husband and Arul Vignesh. The MLA was later arrested by the police at his residence in Kallakurichi.
Following his arrest, he was taken to a hospital for a medical examination before being produced before a judge at the Kallakurichi Fast Track Criminal Court around midnight on Friday. The court ordered his remand for 14 days, until December 11.