MLA arrested over alleged harassment of woman IAS officer

Arul Vignesh, who represents the Kallakurichi Assembly constituency, was arrested on Friday following allegations that he had been harassing the woman officer since July. The allegations include sending obscene text messages to her mobile phone and following her.

The woman officer reportedly informed her husband, who is a District Collector, about the alleged harassment. A complaint was subsequently lodged with the Chief Secretary, following which the matter came to public attention.

As the issue triggered reactions on social media, opposition parties, including the AIADMK and DMK, called for a proper investigation.