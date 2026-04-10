Kallakurichi: Stranger offers chocolates to schoolkids, 14 fall ill

KALLAKURICHI: Fourteen students fell ill with vomiting, dizziness, and stomach pain after consuming expired chocolates near Kallakurichi on Friday. They are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital.
Police said preliminary inquiry revealed that the chocolates consumed by the students had expired. An investigation is underway to identify the woman who distributed them.
The incident occurred at a Panchayat Union Primary School in Neelamangalam village, where around 75 students study. A woman passing by the school distributed chocolates to the children, who consumed them shortly after arriving in the morning.
Within a short time, students from Classes 1 to 5 developed symptoms one after another, prompting teachers to alert parents. The children were then taken to the hospital for treatment.
Kallakurichi Revenue Divisional Officer Murugan visited the hospital, enquired about the students’ condition, and instructed doctors to provide proper treatment.
The affected students include Roshith (10), Sridharani (9), Sanchita (9), Vaishnavi (9), Aswitha (9), Harish (9), Rishwanth Priyan (10), Vetri Maran (9), Pradeepsan (9), Ajay Kumar (8), Kunal (7), Diya (7), Kavin (6), and Meghna (5).