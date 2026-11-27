KALLAKURICHI/CHENNAI: The investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IAS officer by an MLA of the ruling TVK gained pace on Thursday after the investigating officer, an IPS officer, recorded her statement in the presence of the IG-rank officer who has been appointed the supervisory officer in the probe.
The petition in connection with the alleged incident and its aftermath is expected to come up for hearing again before Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court on Friday.
During the deposition that lasted more than two hours, the woman officer reportedly showed the allegedly obscene messages that TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh had sent to her mobile phone number. Tirupur district police superintendent Srishti Singh, whom the High Court had appointed as the investigating officer, recorded the statement in the presence of supervisory officer IG N Kamini.
Earlier, Kallakurichi SP Shahnaz Illyas had handed over the case documents, reports, and files to Singh. The latter then met the aggrieved officer to record her account as a statement during a meeting that lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.
In the morning, SP Singh questioned District Information and Public Relations Officer Senthilkumar for about 30 minutes on whether the MLA had behaved inappropriately towards the officer during government events attended by both.
Singh and IG Kamini subsequently visited the forest range office in Indili and questioned District Forest Officer Priyadarshini over an alleged incident at the summer festival held in Kalvarayan Hills on July 31. The inquiry reportedly examined whether MLA Arul Vignesh had obstructed the officer from performing her official duties and behaved inappropriately.
Several government officials, including District Revenue Officer Jeeva, Revenue Divisional Officer Murugan, Tahsildar Sekar, the officer's security personnel and assistants, and village administrative officers, have been included as witnesses and questioned in connection with the case.
Arul Vignesh (36) from Kachirayapalayam in Kallakurichi district, won the Kallakurichi (Reserved) Assembly constituency in the last Assembly election on a TVK ticket.
In July, allegations emerged that he had sent obscene messages to the woman officer. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against him under five sections on November 23, and an investigation is under way.