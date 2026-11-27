The petition in connection with the alleged incident and its aftermath is expected to come up for hearing again before Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court on Friday.

During the deposition that lasted more than two hours, the woman officer reportedly showed the allegedly obscene messages that TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh had sent to her mobile phone number. Tirupur district police superintendent Srishti Singh, whom the High Court had appointed as the investigating officer, recorded the statement in the presence of supervisory officer IG N Kamini.

Earlier, Kallakurichi SP Shahnaz Illyas had handed over the case documents, reports, and files to Singh. The latter then met the aggrieved officer to record her account as a statement during a meeting that lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.