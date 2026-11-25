Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan, appearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan in the case relating to the alleged obscene messages sent by a TVK MLA to a woman officer, made a mention and submitted that the court had earlier passed an interim injunction restraining the press and media from publishing, communicating or making public any information covered under Section 16 of the PoSH Act.

Meanwhile, he alleged that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin had made false statements to the media after visiting the DGP's office on Wednesday to lodge a complaint regarding the issue.