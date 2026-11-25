CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted liberty to the Cyber Crime police to remove Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's interview and related videos from social media if they contain false statements or affect the victim in the case against a Kallakurichi TVK MLA.
Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan, appearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan in the case relating to the alleged obscene messages sent by a TVK MLA to a woman officer, made a mention and submitted that the court had earlier passed an interim injunction restraining the press and media from publishing, communicating or making public any information covered under Section 16 of the PoSH Act.
Meanwhile, he alleged that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin had made false statements to the media after visiting the DGP's office on Wednesday to lodge a complaint regarding the issue.
The SPP informed the court that an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had already been constituted to investigate the matter. He further alleged that Udhayanidhi was making misleading statements in violation of the High Court's order.
Hearing the submissions, the judge said that, as an order had already been passed regarding social media posts, the Cyber Crime department of the police should ensure that all posts made so far concerning the issue were pulled down forthwith.
The judge further said that the police were empowered to remove Udhayanidhi Stalin's interview and related videos from social media if they contained false statements or affected the victim.