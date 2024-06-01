Begin typing your search...
Kallakurichi: Roofs of toll plaza, tea shop get blown off due to strong winds, rains
CHENNAI: The roofs of a tea shop and a toll plaza in Madur, Kallakurichi, were blown off due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds on Saturday, and fell to the ground.
According to Daily Thanthi, heavy rains were witnessed in Madur toll plaza area today.
As the fallen roofs posed a risk to commuters, the tea shop owner and toll booth workers engaged in removing them from the road.
