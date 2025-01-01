Kallakurichi rape case: Anbumani Ramadoss slams police inaction

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government and the police department for failing to arrest the criminals, who raped and murdered a woman in Kallakurichi, despite the lapse of 7 days.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the women went to sell milk at a cooperative society at 7 pm on December 26.

"She did not return home but was found dead in a field the next day. It came to light that the woman was raped and murdered. Even though the police filed a case, they could not even identify the perpetrators. Allegations are there as the Kallakurichi police are not serious about the case," he added.

Saying that the murder of the woman is an example of unsafe conditions for women after DMK came to power, Anbumani warned that if the evidence is not collected on time and scientifically, it will become impossible to prove the case in court.

"There are several technologies available to identify criminals. It is not believable that the police could not identify the perpetrators. Doubts arise whether there is a conspiracy to help the perpetrators, " he opined.

He alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin was not even interested in knowing such incidents. "A meeting of police officials and district collectors that should be conducted every year was last held in October 2023. Moreover, the children of the victim are left as orphans as the husband of the victim died a few years ago. The government should provide education and other help to the children apart from arresting the perpetrators, " he urged.