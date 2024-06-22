Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Sufficient stock of medicines available, says Collector

CHENNAI: Sufficient stock of medicines is available to treat the victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, said district Collector MS Prasanth on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the Kallakurichi Collector said 140 people are currently under treatment at various hospitals in the region, and added that 56 specialist doctors were providing them with medical care. Before the victims are discharged and sent home, they would also receive psychiatric consultation, the Collector added.

There was improvement in the condition of five patients who were in critical care, said the official.

As instructed by the government, compensation would be provided to all affected people, and the families of those who died in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the Collector said.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the families of those who died in the hooch tragedy. Later on Friday, he assured that the State government would bear all education expenses, including tuition and hostel fees till graduation, for children who lost either or both their parents to the hooch tragedy.