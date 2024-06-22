Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Police on overdrive in TN Central zone

TIRUCHY: As many as 340 prohibition cases have been registered while 15 accused have been detained under Goondas Act in Central Zone in the past two days, said Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) K Karthikeyan here on Friday.

According to the IGP, all the SPs of the nine districts in the Central Zone have been instructed to organise elaborate raids across their respective district and act tough against those who are involved in brewing illicit arrack.

Meanwhile among the arrested persons, as many as 15 have been detained under Goondas Act in the zone, the IGP said.

The official communication added that as many as 17,528 cases in the Central Zone had been registered till June 20 this year.

Meanwhile, Pattukkottai PEW police on Friday destroyed 150 litres of spurious spirit and arrested one person.