Begin typing your search...

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Owners of plant that supplied methanol remanded in judicial custody

The methanol was reportedly supplied by Shree Enterprises Chemicals in Madhavaram, Chennai

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Jun 2024 4:19 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-25 05:20:39.0  )
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Owners of plant that supplied methanol remanded in judicial custody
X

Kallakurichi District Principal Sessions Court and Chief Criminal Arbitration Court remanded seven owners of the plant which reportedly supplied methanol to illicit liquor dealers (Photo/Thanthi TV)

CHENNAI: In yet another breakthrough in the hooch incident, Kallakurichi District Principal Sessions Court and Chief Criminal Arbitration Court remanded seven owners of the plant which reportedly supplied methanol to illicit liquor dealers, in 15 days judicial custody. At least 58 persons from Karunapuram area of the district have died after consuming 'paper arrack' with methanol last week.

According to Thanthi TV, plant owners, Sivakumar, Pensilal, Gautham, Sadayan, Ravi, Senthil, and Ezhumalai, who had appeared before the court were remanded in judicial custody for 15 days for CB-CID probe.

Also Read:Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy goes up to 58

The methanol was reportedly supplied by Shree Enterprises Chemicals in Madhavaram, Chennai. On Sunday midnight, the owners of the Madhavaram plant were arrested including Sivakumar, who is suspected to have supplied methanol to Madhesh of Puducherry who in turn passed it to the bootleggers involved in the Kallakurichi incident. He was nabbed from Chennai where he was hiding.

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 58, with one more person succumbing on Monday morning while over 80 people are still hospitalised for treatment.

(With inputs from Bureau)

hooch incidentKallakurichi Districtmethanol poisoningjudicial custody
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick