Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: One more tippler passes away in Salem GH, 18 deaths in total at medical facility

COIMBATORE: A person undergoing treatment for consuming illicit arrack died without responding to treatment in Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Sunday.

According to officials, S Madan (46) from Karunapuram died in the early morning hours. So far, a total of 18 persons have died in Salem GH, while 29 persons are still under treatment with the situation of few persons said to be in a critical condition.

Following the hooch tragedy, the police in Western districts are on their toes cracking down on illegal liquor sale and against arrack brewers. In the Nilgiris, the police have intensified checks in villages located in remote forest areas. SP P Sundaravadivel, addressing a meeting in Ooty, urged people to bring to their notice on sale of drugs, brewing of illicit arrack and other offences.