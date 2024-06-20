Kallakurichi hooch tragedy must not have happened; I’m monitoring it, says 'deeply anguished' Chief Minister Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin on Thursday announced a series of government measures to the deadly Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, emphasizing that the Kallakurichi incident must not have happened.

Hours after announcing compensation to the victims and constitution of a one-member judge commission to probe the hooch tragedy, Stalin, in a message posted on his 'X' page said, "The Kallakurichi incident which deeply anguished me is something that must not have happened. I am monitoring all steps being taken."

"Assuring that high quality treatment was being provided to those under treatment and compensation has been announced for the families of the deceased. Ministers, home secretary and state DGP have visited and are personally monitoring the measures being taken," tweeted CM Stalin.

"I have issued orders to constitute a commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge P Gokuldoss to make suggestions to the state government to prevent such incidents in Tamil Nadu in future, " Stalin added even as Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami was visiting grief shrouded Kallakurichi and firing barbs at Stalin's regime over the deadly hooch tragedy claiming around three dozen lives so far.