Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Hotel owner held for misusing GST number to buy methanol

CHENNAI: Connecting the dots during their probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed 57 lives so far, the police arrested a hotel owner who gave his firm's GST number to the main accused to buy methanol.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the hotel owner, Sakthivel, allowed the accused to misuse the GST number to earn a quick buck as commission.

The report said Mathesh bought 1,000 litres of methanol on three separate occasions and transporting it to a private factory in Virudhachalam. Police investigations have revealed that the substance was later used in producing the illicit liquor. Officials said they have CCTV footage showing Mathesh collecting methanol.

The main accused, Sivakumar, was arrested from his hideout in MGR Nagar in Chennai.

As of Sunday morning, at least 57 people from Kallakurichi's Karunapuram area have died after drinking 'paper arrack', a spurious liquor mixed with methanol, on June 19.

The report added that 203 people were still undergoing treatment at the government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem and Mundiambakkam, and JIPMER, Puducherry.

The bodies of 40 hooch victims have been handed over to their families after post-mortem examination.

A one-man commission, headed by retired High Court judge Gokuldas, has been appointed to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragedy. The police have intensified efforts to apprehend all those involved in the incident.







