Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Hearing on plea for CBI probe deferred

CHENNAI: The High Court adjourned the hearing of petitions filed seeking a CBI probe in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard a batch of petitions moved by AIADMK advocate IS Inbadurai, PMK advocate K Balu, AIADMK former MLA A Sridharan and BJP advocate Mohandas seeking to transfer the probe from the State agency to CBI for speedy and fair investigation.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari appeared for Inbadurai and submitted that the State is failing to arrest real criminals despite the illicit hooch tragedies recurring every year.

The counsel noted that in 1998, though 100 lost their lives by consuming illicit liquor at Hosur, the accused were released. He also questioned the State about the investigation with Samay Singh Meena, the then superintendent of police of Kallakurichi who was transferred to Tambaram.

He added that these tragedies would recur if the source of Methanol from the illegal market is not found. Advocate General (AG) PS Raman, submitted that the police had already found the source of Methanol that was referred to in the secret report of the investigation agency.

Another senior counsel, NL Rajah appearing for PMK submitted that the Kallakurichi hooch incident exposed the nexus between illicit liquor sellers and police personnel, hence the investigation should not be left with the State police department.

The counsel also urged the State to reveal the details of the probe conducted with SP Samay Singh Meena and the disciplinary actions against erring police personnel. After the submission, the bench posted the matter to August 21 for further submissions of the State.