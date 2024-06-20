Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Edapaddi Palaniswami set to visit affected families on Thursday

CHENNAI: With the death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor case going up to 33 on Thursday morning, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has decided to meet the affected family members.

"I was shocked to hear the news that the number of deaths due to consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi has risen. As the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly convenes today, as per tradition, condolence resolutions will be read and passed for many including former members who have passed away. On behalf of AIADMK, I express my condolences to the deceased," the opposition leader tweeted on 'X'.

Blaming the ruling DMK government for the deaths, EPS said, "In this situation, it is important to meet the families of those who lost their lives due to the administrative failure and negligence of the DMK government, and share in their unspeakable grief."

"I am rushing to Kallakurichi to meet the families of those who died due to illicit liquor and those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital," he added.

On Wednesday, with reports of the hooch tragedy coming in, the state government swung into action and shunted out the district collector while the SP and several lower-level officials were placed under suspension.

At least 33 have died as of Thursday morning while 109 others who reportedly consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol in the Karunapuram area were admitted to the Kallakurichi government medical college hospital after they complained of nausea and stomach ache.

Meanwhile, Govinda Raj, alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, and brother Damodaran were arrested for selling spurious liquor in the Karunapuram area of the district. Police have also seized 200 litres of pocket liquor that contained high levels of methanol.

(With inputs from Bureau)