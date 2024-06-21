Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 51

CHENNAI: The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has risen to 51, according to Thanthi TV reports on Friday evening.

Over 100 people are still in hospital undergoing treatment, reports further added.

Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena held a consultation with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to control the situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of those who died after consuming illicit arrack in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on Wednesday.

The CM also announced Rs 50,000 in aid to those who are being treated in hospitals across districts.

So far, three accused - Govinda Raj, alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, and brother Damodaran - have been arrested for selling spurious liquor in Karunapuram.

Police have also seized 200 litres of pocket liquor that contained high levels of methanol.