Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: BJP files caveat petition in Supreme Court

CHENNAI: The BJP on Thursday took a significant step in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case, by filing a caveat petition in the Supreme Court.

This move follows the Madras High Court's decision to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI will now probe the tragic incident that claimed 68 lives in Tamil Nadu during June and July.

Subsequently, the State Government is planning to appeal against the High Court's verdict, which adds another layer to the ongoing legal battle.

The BJP's caveat petition in the Supreme Court seems to be a preemptive measure to ensure that the party is heard if the State Government's appeal is accepted.

The Madras High Court's order was issued on Wednesday in response to writ petitions filed by various parties, including the AIADMK, PMK, DMDK, and BJP.

The petitioners argued that hooch tragedies had become a recurring issue in Tamil Nadu and that previous investigations by the CB-CID had failed to act as a sufficient deterrent.