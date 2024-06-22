Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: 876 illicit liquor sellers arrested in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In the crackdown against hooch that has come in the wake of the tragedy in Kallakurichi in which more than 50 people died, the State police have arrested 876 illicit liquor sellers in the last three days.

So far, 861 cases have been registered and 4,657 liters of spurious spirit have been destroyed, said a Thanthi TV report.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said anti-illicit liquor drive was going on throughout Tamil Nadu.

Those selling hooch would be identified and strict action would be taken, he assured, adding that the government was also taking measures to prevent the same of narcotics.

The Chief Minister also said that the State government would take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakurichi tragedy.

(With inputs from DT Next Bureau)