Kallakurichi double murder accused attacks cop with sickle, gets shot in leg

TIRUNELVELI: A key accused in the Kallakurichi double murder case was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly attacked a constable with a sickle while attempting to evade arrest near Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli district on Friday.
The accused, Ajith alias Krishnan (28) of Moolachi village, who had been absconding in the case, was traced to the Manimuthar 80-feet canal area near South Veeravanallur based on a tip-off. A special police team led by Sub-Inspector Sneganth surrounded him.
Police said Ajith allegedly attacked constable Paramasivan with a sickle, injuring him on the hand. In response, police opened fire in self-defence, shooting the accused in the leg before taking him into custody.
Both the injured constable and Ajith were admitted to the Cheranmahadevi Government Hospital for first aid before being shifted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
Tirunelveli Range DIG Thirunavukkarasu and Superintendent of Police Viswesh Sastri visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured constable and the accused.
The arrest is linked to the murder of Kalimuthu (40) and his five-year-old son Jayaraj, who were allegedly rammed by a car and hacked to death while travelling on a motorcycle near Veeravanallur. Kalimuthu's other son was also injured in the attack.
Police said the murders were the latest in a long-running feud between two related families of the same community that began over a dispute at a public tap in 2006. Investigators said seven people had already been killed in a series of retaliatory attacks before the latest double murder.
Police have so far arrested 14 accused in the case, including Subash, who was arrested on Friday and admitted to hospital due to health issues. Another accused, Mani alias Manimaran, surrendered before a Tirunelveli court earlier.