Kallakurichi double murder accused attacks cop with sickle, gets shot in leg

The accused, Ajith alias Krishnan (28) of Moolachi village, who had been absconding in the case, was traced to the Manimuthar 80-feet canal area near South Veeravanallur based on a tip-off. A special police team led by Sub-Inspector Sneganth surrounded him.

Police said Ajith allegedly attacked constable Paramasivan with a sickle, injuring him on the hand. In response, police opened fire in self-defence, shooting the accused in the leg before taking him into custody.

Both the injured constable and Ajith were admitted to the Cheranmahadevi Government Hospital for first aid before being shifted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.