Kallakurichi crash: Woman, mother-in-law killed as car hits tree on highway

CHENNAI: A young woman and her mother-in-law were killed after the car veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district on Saturday.
Subhashana (28), an IT employee who had recently secured a transfer to her hometown, Coimbatore, was driving the car.
She was travelling with her husband Venkatesan, their two children, her mother-in-law Usha (72), and a relative, Sivakumar (55), along the Cuddalore–Salem National Highway when the accident occurred.
Police said the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree. Subhashana and Usha died on the spot.
On receiving information, police rushed to the scene, rescued the injured and admitted them to the Chinnasalem Government Hospital.
They were later referred to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Kilkuppam police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.