In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the incident shocked people across the State and drew condemnation from various political parties and women's organisations, including the National Federation of Indian Women, which staged protests demanding action.

Pointing out that the Collector had lodged a police complaint, he urged the State government to ensure that the MLA faced consequences for the act.

Separately, CPM polit bureau member K Balakrishnan said the government should not have waited for a formal complaint to initiate an inquiry into allegations of misconduct, particularly when they involve an elected representative. He questioned the delay in registering an FIR, which, he said, had come only after the Collector lodged a complaint.