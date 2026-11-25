CHENNAI: The CPI and the CPM on Tuesday demanded the removal of Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh from office and stringent legal action against him over an alleged obscene message sent to the woman district Collector.
In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the incident shocked people across the State and drew condemnation from various political parties and women's organisations, including the National Federation of Indian Women, which staged protests demanding action.
Pointing out that the Collector had lodged a police complaint, he urged the State government to ensure that the MLA faced consequences for the act.
Separately, CPM polit bureau member K Balakrishnan said the government should not have waited for a formal complaint to initiate an inquiry into allegations of misconduct, particularly when they involve an elected representative. He questioned the delay in registering an FIR, which, he said, had come only after the Collector lodged a complaint.
Describing the alleged conduct towards a district Collector by an elected representative as serious, he said the complaint indicated that the MLA had behaved in an objectionable manner, causing mental distress to the officer.
Balakrishnan warned that failure to act firmly would set a wrong precedent and could embolden others to indulge in similar misconduct. He said the CPM would continue to demand the MLA's removal and appropriate punishment.