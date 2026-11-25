CHENNAI: After circling in the realms of rumours, allegations and justifications, the controversy over the TVK’s Kallakurichi MLA sending an inappropriate message to a senior woman officer came to a head on Tuesday after the police registered a case against the MLA based on the complaint filed by the officer a day ago.
State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court that Tirupur SP Shristi Singh would be the investigating officer, while IG (administration) N Kamini would monitor the criminal investigation against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh.
The judge told the SPP not to protect anyone and cautioned that he would not tolerate any attempt to shield anyone. He also directed the chief secretary to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), with members other than IAS officers also included, to inquire into the woman's complaint.
"Whether she is the chief secretary, or a sweeper or holds a lower position, she deserves protection against sexual harassment. I am not saying that it has definitely happened. But something needs to be looked into," the judge said.
The matter had come before the high court after advocate R Thrishuli of Chennai moved a petition seeking directions to the State police chief and Kallakurichi SP to register an FIR and conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations that Arul Vignesh sent messages to the woman officer.
A day after he said a case has not been registered because the officer did not file a complaint, SPP Sathyan informed the court that she lodged a formal complaint at 3 pm that evening, following which the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station (AWPS) registered an FIR.
Appearing for the officer, advocate D Nagasaila brought to the court’s notice the complaint she lodged and also about her letter to the chief secretary that had been sent to him through a special messenger.
The SPP assured the court that immediate action would be taken on the requests requiring administrative intervention and higher-level consideration, and that a report would be submitted on November 27, the date on which the case was posted for further hearing.
The judge also directed Kallakurichi SP to ensure that notice was served on MLA Arul Vignesh, informing him that the matter would be taken up on the next hearing date.
Criticising all who named the officer who faced harassment, the court observed that revealing a woman’s identity has long been used as a means of shaming her, and noted that the Constitution provides special protection for women and children.
Section 16 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) prohibits disclosure of the identities and addresses of the aggrieved woman, respondent and witnesses, as well as details of conciliation, inquiry proceedings and committee recommendations, to the public, press or media, said the Madras High Court on Tuesday.
Hearing a plea seeking directions to the State police chief and Kallakurichi SP to register an FIR and conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations that Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh sent messages to the woman officer, Justice V Lakshminarayanan noted that the section has automatically come into operation since the officer submitted a written complaint on November 23.
Also, he added, Section 17 of the Act provides for action against violations of this confidentiality requirement.
During the hearing, the court asked why the alleged obscene messages circulating in the media had not been taken down, when it had remarked on November 23 that anything affecting the dignity of women should be pulled down.
When State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan submitted that steps were being taken, the court said that taking action after the damage had been done would serve no purpose. Questioning why the State had not taken down the messages on its own, the judge asked, "This amounts to indirectly shaming the woman by disclosing her identity. The complainant speaks about the Facebook post. What have you done? I have to suggest this to you. Why can't you do it on your own?"
Finding a lack of sensitivity on the part of the press, the court restrained the media from publishing or disclosing any information covered under Section 16 of the Act.
The court also directed the cybercrime wing and social media platforms to immediately remove all social media posts relating to the issue.
The court directed initiating prosecution against those violating Section 16 and posted the matter to November 27 for the State to report further progress.