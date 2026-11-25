State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court that Tirupur SP Shristi Singh would be the investigating officer, while IG (administration) N Kamini would monitor the criminal investigation against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh.

The judge told the SPP not to protect anyone and cautioned that he would not tolerate any attempt to shield anyone. He also directed the chief secretary to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), with members other than IAS officers also included, to inquire into the woman's complaint.

"Whether she is the chief secretary, or a sweeper or holds a lower position, she deserves protection against sexual harassment. I am not saying that it has definitely happened. But something needs to be looked into," the judge said.

The matter had come before the high court after advocate R Thrishuli of Chennai moved a petition seeking directions to the State police chief and Kallakurichi SP to register an FIR and conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations that Arul Vignesh sent messages to the woman officer.

A day after he said a case has not been registered because the officer did not file a complaint, SPP Sathyan informed the court that she lodged a formal complaint at 3 pm that evening, following which the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station (AWPS) registered an FIR.

Appearing for the officer, advocate D Nagasaila brought to the court’s notice the complaint she lodged and also about her letter to the chief secretary that had been sent to him through a special messenger.