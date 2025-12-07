Kalingapatti gets harmony award, Vaiko thanks CM

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko thanked CM Stalin for announcing ‘Social Harmony Panchayat Award – 2025’, to his native village, Kalingapatti in Tenkasi district.

In his message, Vaiko said that eighteen different caste groups live together in Kalingapatti, sharing a single common cremation ground, for which the village has twice received a state government award. For 500 years, the village has remained free of caste, religious, or political conflict.

“The village is known for its model practices in equality and communal harmony. Every household has an individual drinking water connection, and the surroundings are maintained with high standards of cleanliness. The local Primary Health Centre has been recognised as one of the best in Tamil Nadu. The village’s veterinary hospital also serves farmers and livestock rearers efficiently,” he added.

Vaiko also congratulated Panchayat President Manimozhi Chandru, panchayat secretary, ward members, and the councillors for dedicated service.