Kalanjiyam quits NTK, says mudslinging won't advance Tamil nationalism

CHENNAI: Filmmaker and NTK party functionary Kalanjiyam on Saturday (July 18) announced his resignation from the party, citing concerns over its current political trajectory and the nature of criticism directed at political opponents and former associates.
In a letter addressed to NTK chief coordinator Seeman, Kalanjiyam said he was stepping down from all party responsibilities as well as his primary membership, citing differences over the party's present course and political approach.
He also thanked Seeman for giving him the opportunity to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, describing it as a significant moment in his political journey. However, Kalanjiyam said he was deeply disappointed by what he described as changes in the movement's functioning and the quality of criticism directed at alternative political leaders and individuals.
Stating that Tamil nationalist politics should transcend hate-based politics and promote an inclusive transfer of power, he said he could not accept instances where party members engaged in hostility towards members and supporters of other political organisations.
"Criticism should be policy-based and not turn into personal attacks," he said, adding that derogatory remarks against former associates and those holding differing views were inconsistent with the values and culture of the Tamil nationalist movement.
Kalanjiyam said his political understanding and approach to advancing Tamil nationalist ideology now differed from the party's current direction. While expressing continued respect for Seeman, he said it would not be healthy to continue within the organisation amid such ideological differences.
"Therefore, I am formally resigning from the responsibilities I hold from Naam Tamilar Katchi. My journey in Tamil nationalist politics will continue as a younger brother in the movement," he said in the letter.