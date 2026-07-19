Kalanjiyam quits NTK, says mudslinging won't advance Tamil nationalism

In a letter addressed to NTK chief coordinator Seeman, Kalanjiyam said he was stepping down from all party responsibilities as well as his primary membership, citing differences over the party's present course and political approach.

He also thanked Seeman for giving him the opportunity to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, describing it as a significant moment in his political journey. However, Kalanjiyam said he was deeply disappointed by what he described as changes in the movement's functioning and the quality of criticism directed at alternative political leaders and individuals.