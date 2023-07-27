Kalaimanmani awardee Oviyar Maruthi no more, Stalin condoles

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolence to the demise of Oviyar Maruthi, 86. He passed away due to heart ailment in Pune on Thursday.

He was honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with the highest civilian award - Kalaimamani award - for his paintings.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Oviyar Maruthi, who was honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with Kalaimamani Virudhu. His paintings are unique and they have a special place in the hearts of Tamils. He worked in films with Muthamizh Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). I convey my condolences to the family, friends and journalists, friends and fans of Maruthi, " the CM said in his condolence message.

Maruthi, whose real name was Ranganathan, exhibited his talent in paintings at an early age. He carved a niche for himself by his bold and illustrative art work that would remain forever. His first pseudonym was 'Naadhan' and later changed to Maruthi.

He was popular for his watercolour works that appeared in the covers of famous Tamil magazines. His first drawing for a story titled 'Aiyo Paavam' in a popular Tamil magazine. He had also worked as a costume designer for a few Tamil films like "Uliyin Osai" and "Penn Singam".