Kalaignar's birth centenary: Diamond jubilee of National Jamboree in January

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has planned to conduct a Diamond Jubilee National Jamboree event in the second week of January as part of the birth centenary of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.

The event is being planned for around 10 days and likely to be held in Manapparai of Tiruchy district. As the event is an international one, 80 countries are expected to participate.

For conducting the event, the department has planned out 4 committees; namely; Jamboree committee, organising committee, technical committee and working committee. For conducting the event, the government in the assembly has announced Rs 10 crore.

“The exact date of the event has not been decided yet, which will be done at the earliest. As scouts and guides are expected from different countries and concerning the travel arrangements, the dates will be fixed,” said a department official.

The Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) event was held in Tamil Nadu in 2000, which was attended by the former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

In the Jamboree committee, the Governor of TN will be appointed as the chief patron, followed by Chief Minister MK Stalin as the patron.

The deputy patrons will be the president of BSG-India and the state president of State BSG and Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi will be the Jamboree president.

Additionally, G Arivoli will be the State chief commissioner of the Jamboree organising committee, S Kannappan, VP of the committee.