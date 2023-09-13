Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai: SMS' being sent to applicants

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday started sending SMS alerts to the beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar women's rights grant scheme).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, intimation of acceptance and rejection of the application are being sent through SMS to the registered mobile number.

It is also reported that the beneficiary's bank accounts are being credited with Rs.1 for verification of the bank accounts for the accepted applications.

The scheme will be rolled out from September 15 which has been one of the major poll promise of the ruling DMK. The scheme provides Rs 1000 as monthly assistance to women head of families and the scheme derives its name from former Chief Minister Late Kalaignar Karunanidhi who is Stalin’s father.

The scheme, according to the guidelines framed by the government is for women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, family land holding not exceeding 5 acres (wetland) and 10 acres (dryland) and annual electricity consumption below 3600 units are eligible for the scheme.