'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme: Over 1.48 lakh women file fresh appeals, now eligible for Rs 1,000 monthly aid

CHENNAI: In a latest development, over 1.48 lakh applications for the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ (women's basic income) scheme which were rejected earlier have now been accepted for inclusion.

According to a Thanthi TV report, all those who reapplied for financial aid after being rejected earlier will now be made beneficiaries of the welfare scheme. Starting from July 15, an amount of Rs Rs 1,000 will be credited to the women's bank accounts every month through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme, part of the DMK’s election manifesto for the 2021 assembly election, was launched on September 15, 2023.

Under the welfare scheme, it was promised that women from impoverished households would be provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

Women above the age of 21 with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, family land holding not exceeding 5 acres (wetland) and 10 acres (dryland), and annual household electricity consumption below 3,600 units are eligible for availing the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.