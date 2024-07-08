'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme not benefiting enough poor women in Villupuram: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the distribution of financial aid in the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' (women's basic income) scheme in Villupuram district was unfair and urged voters in the upcoming Vikravandi by-election to defeat the DMK to teach them a lesson.

Anbumani shared a video of Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin from a campaign in the Vikravandi assembly constituency where he stated that a total of 60,000 beneficiaries in Villupuram district were receiving a monthly financial aid of Rs 1000 under the DMK government's flagship scheme. Money is directly credited to the bank accounts of the women beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

But for a large district like Villupuram, limiting the benefit to just 60,000 people is condemnable, the PMK leader argued. He said it was shocking that the minister spoke of this as an achievement.

Anbumani then pointed out that the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' benefits 1.16 crore women across the state with an average of 3.05 lakh beneficiaries per district. Given Villupuram's size and its significant number of financially disadvantaged people, the district should have a higher number of beneficiaries. However, based on Udhayanidhi's statement, only one-fifth of the eligible beneficiaries were receiving the monthly fund, he said.

Urging voters to teach a lesson to "those who have betrayed women's rights", Anbumani said, “The DMK should be defeated in the Vikravandi by-election. By doing so, the DMK will realise that the people have not forgiven the mistakes made by the government... it will make them take steps to provide women's rights allowance to a large number of people in Villupuram district."