Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai: Disability groups welcome move to allow them to apply

CHENNAI: The disability groups in the State welcome the exemptions granted to the women coming from families of people with disabilities to apply for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai. The disability activists had approached the State Government stating that the it is not fair for the families who have a person with disability and receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

As per the scheme norms, it was announced that the families who are receiving other financial aids such as people with disabilities are not eligible for the scheme. The disability activists in the State demanded the withdrawal of this criteria, stating that people with disabilities need to be exempted from this criteria as they receive only a minimal financial aid and their disability should not be considered as an advantage.

After the recent review meeting, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the women from families with persons receiving the differently abled pension or old age pension can also apply.

The disability activists welcomed the move and withdrew the scheduled demonstration. The members receiving maintenance allowance from the Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons Department have also been allowed to apply.

"We are happy that the government has granted exemption to the people with disabilities as it would have brought resentment towards the family member who is a disabled person if their families are not eligible for registering for Magalir Urimai Thogai. A person's disability should not stop them from being benefitted under Magalir Urimai Thogai since the people with disabilities have their own struggles and their lives are not the same as normal people, " said S Namburajan, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all types of Differently Abled - Caregivers.