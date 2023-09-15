Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai: CM Stalin launches scheme at Kanchi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme at a function held on DMK founder CN Annadurai’s birthday at at Pachayappa College, Kancheepuram.

Stalin distributed the first ATM card to Devi Sampath, a beneficiary of the KMUT scheme.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said, "This monthly financial assistance will decrease poverty. The scheme received 1 crore 60 lakh applications since August. 1 crore 6 lakh 50 thousand women were declared as right beneficiaries."

Shiv Das Meena said that those who have been rejected will be given the reason and if they wanted to claim they could approach again. "I came to know that some were asked to give OTP and account details through phone. I want to tell them that nothing is been asked so far from the government so no one should fall prey to the calls. If any calls come I appeal to people to complain to the police immediately. I thank all government officials who made this scheme possible and implemented it," Meena said.

Ministers of the state government have launched the scheme in their respective districts across the state.

Tamil Nadu government will spend around Rs 12,000 crore annually for one of the flagship schemes of the government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The scheme provides Rs 1000 as monthly assistance to women head of families and the scheme derives its name from former Chief Minister Late Kalaignar Karunanidhi who is Stalin’s father.

The scheme, according to the guidelines framed by the government is for women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, family land holding not exceeding 5 acres (wetland) and 10 acres (dryland) and annual electricity consumption below 3600 units are eligible for the scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)