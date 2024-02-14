Kalaignar library in Madurai not in good shape, charges Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: AIADMK legislator and former minister R B Udhayakumar charged that elevators in the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai were out of order for six months and there were leaks from the roof that caused inconvenience to the people visiting the library.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy categorically denied the charges and said several hundreds of people are visiting the library daily.

They have been maintaining the logs on the visitors and there were no complaints regarding elevators nor leakage. In a sarcastic tone, the minister asked whether he visited the library?