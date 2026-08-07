'Kalaignar is everything to us': MK Stalin pays emotional tribute on Karunanidhi's 8th death anniversary

Stalin also recalled Karunanidhi's contributions beyond politics, saying he left an indelible mark in art, literature, cinema, theatre, television and social media, making him "a permanent Tamil icon who shone in every arena". Remembering his father's iconic appearance and oratory, Stalin said, "Leader Kalaignar, who will forever stand in our memories with his dark sunglasses and gravelly voice, is physically no longer with us, but he has filled our hearts forever." In an emotional conclusion to his tribute, Stalin wrote, "He is everything to us. Without him, we are nothing," while using the hashtag '#KalaignarForever'.

On the occasion, the DMK Differently Abled Wing also organised commemorative events and paid homage to Karunanidhi, joining party cadres and leaders across Tamil Nadu in remembering the late leader's contribution to the state and the Dravidian movement. Karunanidhi, fondly known as Kalaignar, passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after prolonged illness.

A five-time Chief Minister and one of the tallest leaders of the Dravidian movement, he led the DMK for nearly five decades and played a defining role in shaping Tamil Nadu's political, social and cultural landscape.Earlier in the day, the DMK organised peace rallies, memorial events and tribute programmes across Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai, Thoothukudi and Kanchipuram, where party leaders, workers and members of various party wings paid homage to the late leader.

Every year, the party observes Karunanidhi's death anniversary by organising public welfare activities, remembrance events and social service programmes celebrating his contributions to governance, social justice, Tamil language and culture. Karunanidhi remains one of the longest-serving political leaders in India and continues to be remembered for his enduring legacy in public life, welfare politics and Tamil literature.