Kalaignar Centenary Library a big hit; 3,700 footfalls on Friday alone

MADURAI: More than 3,700 visitors walked into the newly established Kalaignar Centenary Library on Friday as people throng from neighbouring districts, apart from the city.

The public library, which holds a good collection of books, was built in the memory of M Karunanidhi and was unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 15. The footfall of the library, which stays open from 8 am-8 pm, has seen a surge.

On the very first day when the centenary library was thrown open to the public as many as 3,648 visitors visited the library. Friday saw a huge turnout with the number of visitors crossing 3,700, sources told DT Next. Currently, a collection of books of all subjects in English are being arranged on the third floor of the library and personnel are busy recording Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, which could be useful in tracking the books. Officials say that once the work is over, the turnout will be higher.

The centenary library also boasts of an art gallery, children’s performance theatre and science park. The Art Gallery which is housed on the ground floor, boasts of ancient landmarks of Madurai. The ‘Kalaignar section’ and ‘children section’ on the first floor are also one of the most attractive spaces of the library, sources said.

Visitors are not allowed to shoot photos and videos inside the six-storeyed library and are expected to maintain silence. Those who are manning the library request scholarly attention instead of converting into a picnic spot.