‘Kakkan’ biopic to hit screens shortly

CHENNAI: In a state where biopics of many Dravidian leaders are quite popular, the state Congress or rather one of its sympathizers is coming up with a biopic of one of its 'forgotten' leaders.

A biopic of former Congress minister and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee veteran Kakkan, an epitome of simplicity and honesty in public life, would hit the screens shortly.

The trailer and audio of 'Kakkan' by Joseph Baby would be released on Tuesday by Chief Minister M K Stalin in the presence of state Congress President K S Alagiri.

The first audio would be received by the Congress veteran's daughter K Kasturibai and Salem range DIG S Rajeswari.

An invitation of the trailer release circulated among the media persons in the state capital said that the movie is being produced by Sankar Movies International.

Congress insiders admitted that it would perhaps be the second biopic about a Congress leader in the Dravidian hinterland.

The last time a biopic of an eminent Congress leader hit the screens was way back in 2004 when Balakrishnan directed the movie 'Kamaraj' profiling the life of the former AICC president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

When asked, incumbent TNCC president K S Alagiri said, "A movie on Kakkan is very welcome. We are not even in power. They don't have any benefit if they produce the movie. It won't be a commercial success either. They are doing it for satisfaction."

"When he (producer) met me, he told me that he is doing it for satisfaction. I asked him (producer) how he had so much interest. He told me that they have admired him (Kakkan) since childhood, " Alagiri added.

Asked if the TNCC would come forward to produce movies on its veterans, the TNCC chief said, "If someone comes forward to make a movie, we will support them."