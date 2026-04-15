Kaineettam, Kani rituals held in Kanniyakumari temples

KANNIYAKUMARI: Vishu Kaineettam and Vishukkani rituals marked the Tamil New Year across temples in Kanniyakumari district, drawing large crowds of devotees.
At Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple, doors opened at 4.30 am with a traditional Vishu Kani arrangement. Devotees offered prayers and received Kaineettam, while the temple trust distributed fruits, vegetables and sweetened aval. Annadhanam and special poojas were also held.
Similar arrangements were made at temples, including Paalkulam Sreekandan Sastha, Janardhana Krishna, Vellimalai Balasubramania Swamy, and others.
At the HR&CE-administered Krishnaswamy Temple in Thovalai, rituals began at 4 am with nirmalya pooja and maha abhishekam, followed by deeparadhana. Devotees were given Kaineettam and prasadam.
Thousands queued up across temples, while a Vishu Kani ceremony was also held at the Jatayupureeswarar Temple in Tirupathisaram.