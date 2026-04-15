Kaineettam, Kani rituals held in Kanniyakumari temples

Similar arrangements were made at temples, including Paalkulam Sreekandan Sastha, Janardhana Krishna, Vellimalai Balasubramania Swamy, and others.

At the HR&CE-administered Krishnaswamy Temple in Thovalai, rituals began at 4 am with nirmalya pooja and maha abhishekam, followed by deeparadhana. Devotees were given Kaineettam and prasadam.