Kader Mohideen claims DMK explored EPS, Thirumavalavan as CM options before backing Vijay

CHENNAI: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen on Sunday claimed that the DMK had explored alternative Chief Ministerial options, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, before extending support to TVK president Vijay to form the government.
Addressing reporters, Kader Mohideen said that during the election campaign, IUML women's wing members who conducted door-to-door canvassing in Kolathur constituency had reported signs of a growing desire for political change, particularly among women voters. These observations were conveyed to leaders in the DMK-led alliance, he said.
"We were told that women were speaking differently and that there appeared to be a strong sentiment for change. We informed the DMK about these trends, but we do not know what follow-up action was taken," he said.
According to him, neither political parties nor alliance leaders had anticipated the scale of support that Vijay's party would receive. While many expected TVK to secure votes and affect electoral equations, few believed it would emerge in a position to form the government.
Kader Mohideen said that after the election results, concerns emerged that a delay in government formation could lead to President's Rule, which many feared would pave the way for indirect BJP influence in Tamil Nadu. In that context, parties in the DMK-led alliance decided to extend unconditional support to the new government, he said.
He further alleged that when IUML leaders consulted DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the evolving political situation, suggestions were conveyed from the DMK side about supporting Edappadi K. Palaniswami as Chief Minister. On a subsequent occasion, he claimed, another proposal involving VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan becoming Chief Minister was discussed, with the possibility of his entering the legislature within six months.
Kader Mohideen said IUML was uncomfortable with both proposals and maintained that the democratic course would be to allow Vijay, who had received the public mandate, to be invited to form the government.
He said TVK leaders had also approached IUML seeking support for government formation. After consultations within the party and considering feedback from community leaders in India and abroad, IUML decided to extend unconditional support to Vijay's government.
The IUML leader said the party did not seek ministerial berths, but later accepted participation in the Cabinet after discussions within its national leadership. He added that the party had urged the new government to continue the welfare measures introduced under the DMK's Dravidian model of governance and to uphold Tamil Nadu's established traditions on language and social justice.
When asked whether Stalin himself had suggested the names of Palaniswami or Thirumavalavan, Kader Mohideen said the proposals had come from the DMK side. He also rejected allegations that TVK had engineered defections from the AIADMK, arguing that legislators who joined the party had first resigned their Assembly seats.