Kader Mohideen claims DMK explored EPS, Thirumavalavan as CM options before backing Vijay

Addressing reporters, Kader Mohideen said that during the election campaign, IUML women's wing members who conducted door-to-door canvassing in Kolathur constituency had reported signs of a growing desire for political change, particularly among women voters. These observations were conveyed to leaders in the DMK-led alliance, he said.

"We were told that women were speaking differently and that there appeared to be a strong sentiment for change. We informed the DMK about these trends, but we do not know what follow-up action was taken," he said.