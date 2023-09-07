Kadambur cops nab 21-yr-old youth over Insta video with machete in hand

MADURAI: A youth was arrested by the Kadambur police in Thoothukudi district on a charge of brandishing a machete. The youth, identified as S Ganesa Murthy (21) from Thennampatti, Kadambur on Tuesday posted a photograph and video of himself with the machete in his hand on his instagram page titled ‘Sandiyar Murthy’.

On being alerted, SI Sathya Narayanan alerted the cyber police and as per the directive of SP L Balaji Saravanan, a team led by Maniyachi Deputy SP Lokeshwaran investigated and traced the locality before arresting Ganesa Murthy.

The police also seized the machete from him. The SP said the district police is taking stringent measures against those inciting people to keep them in conflict by spreading caste or communal hatred.

He said programmes are being organised at several villages under ‘Maatrathai Thedi’ to educate the local community and create attitudinal changes to end any caste based discrimination.