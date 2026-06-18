Kacheguda–Chengalpattu express to halt at Tiruvallur till June 25

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced temporary changes in the operation of select express trains due to maintenance work being carried out at the Arakkonam railway workshop.
As part of the revised arrangements, the Kacheguda–Chengalpattu Express (Train No. 17652), departing Kacheguda at 5 pm, will make a temporary halt at Tiruvallur railway station until June 25.
Similarly, the Kacheguda–Puducherry Express (Train No. 17653), which departs Kacheguda at 5 pm, will also stop at Tiruvallur station on a temporary basis until June 25.
Southern Railway has also announced route diversions for the Tirupati–Puducherry Express (Train No. 16111) and the Puducherry–Tirupati Express (Train No. 16112) until June 26.
The Tirupati–Puducherry Express, departing Tirupati at 4.10 am, will be diverted via Tiruttani, Arakkonam North Cabin, Melpakkam and Thirumalpur, bypassing Arakkonam railway station.
Likewise, the Puducherry–Tirupati Express, departing Puducherry at 2.40 pm, will operate through the same diverted route and will not touch Arakkonam station during the maintenance period.
Southern Railway advised passengers to take note of the temporary changes and plan their journeys accordingly.