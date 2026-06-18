Kacheguda–Chengalpattu express to halt at Tiruvallur till June 25

As part of the revised arrangements, the Kacheguda–Chengalpattu Express (Train No. 17652), departing Kacheguda at 5 pm, will make a temporary halt at Tiruvallur railway station until June 25.

Similarly, the Kacheguda–Puducherry Express (Train No. 17653), which departs Kacheguda at 5 pm, will also stop at Tiruvallur station on a temporary basis until June 25.

Southern Railway has also announced route diversions for the Tirupati–Puducherry Express (Train No. 16111) and the Puducherry–Tirupati Express (Train No. 16112) until June 26.