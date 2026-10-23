K Phanindra Reddy appointed as TNRERA chief

According to the order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, K Phanindra Reddy, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed chairperson of the authority.

The other members appointed are Reeta Harish Thakkar and Mythili K Rajendran, both retired IAS officers; S Kirubaharan Mathuram, a retired district judge; and KP Sathyamurthy, a retired chief engineer. The government made the appointments under Section 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.