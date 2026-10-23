K Phanindra Reddy appointed as TNRERA chief

CHENNAI: The State government has ordered the reconstitution of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA), appointing a retired IAS officer as its chairperson and four others as members.
According to the order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, K Phanindra Reddy, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed chairperson of the authority.
The other members appointed are Reeta Harish Thakkar and Mythili K Rajendran, both retired IAS officers; S Kirubaharan Mathuram, a retired district judge; and KP Sathyamurthy, a retired chief engineer. The government made the appointments under Section 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.
The government had constituted the selection committee to recommend suitable candidates for the posts of chairperson and members of the authority. Their monthly salaries will be fixed in accordance with Rule 21 of the State rules. The Real Estate Regulatory Fund will meet their salary expenditure. With the new appointments, the authority constituted earlier during the period of supersession will cease to function from the date on which the newly appointed authority assumes charge.